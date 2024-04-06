Prithviraj achieves landmark milestone: Becomes first actor-director to hit ₹100cr global success with ‘Lucifer’ & ‘Aadujeevitham’

CHENNAI: Creating history with his big screen portrayals and cinematic brilliance, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking in the immense success of his latest masterpiece ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’.

Going truly unstoppable, today, he has made history in South Indian cinema by becoming the first actor-director to achieve a record-breaking 100 crore worldwide success, with his directorial debut, ‘Lucifer,’ and his G.O.A.T. performance in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’.

Interestingly, with his directorial debut ‘Lucifer’ in 2019 and his latest release as an actor ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, Prithviraj has impressively entertained audiences and solidified his position as a multifaceted personality in the industry.

Hailed as a masterclass in acting and filmmaking by his fans across social media, he is known to be a visionary in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, his latest magnum opus ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ has swiftly claimed the GCC record for the highest lifetime collections of any Malayalam film within just nine days of its release.

Declared a blockbuster hit, it continues to dominate screens across over 1720 screens globally.

Up next on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ which releases on 10th April 2024.