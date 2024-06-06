Pride Month: 5 must-watch Indian films that shine a spotlight on LGBTQ+ stories

MUMBAI: Pride Month is a time to honour the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community.

Indian cinema has made significant strides in recent years, bringing to light stories that celebrate love, identity, and the quest for acceptance.

Here are five Indian films that beautifully portray LGBTQ+ narratives.

Kapoor and Sons (2016) Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Kapoor and Sons' is a family drama that subtly introduces the character of Rahul Kapoor, played by Fawad Khan, who is revealed to be gay. The film delicately handles the subject of coming out and family acceptance in conservative Indian society, making it a significant movie in mainstream Bollywood. Source: Instagram

Margarita with a Straw (2014) Directed by Shonali Bose, this heartwarming film features Kalki Koechlin as Laila, a young woman with cerebral palsy who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The movie portrays Laila's exploration of her bisexuality with sensitivity and depth, breaking many stereotypes about disability and sexuality. Source: Instagram

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, and starring Sonam Kapoor, and RajKummar Rao in the lead roles, this film tells the story of Sweety, a woman grappling with her love for another woman in a traditional Indian family. It’s a path-breaking film for mainstream Bollywood, addressing issues of homophobia and the struggle for acceptance with warmth and humour. Source: Instagram

Aligarh (2015) Directed by Hansal Mehta, 'Aligarh' is based on the real-life story of Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University who faced severe discrimination due to his sexual orientation. Manoj Bajpayee delivers a poignant performance as Siras, highlighting the deep-seated prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community in India. Source: Instagram