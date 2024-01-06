Preparations are going on, I think Modi will grace the event: Udhay on Khelo India in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that preparations are going on for the inauguration of the 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games that is scheduled to be held in Chennai at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 19 till January 31.

Udhayanidhi also stated that Prime Minister Modi might grace the event.

On January 5, Udhayanidhi had visited New Delhi, where he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the event.

In a message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Udhayanidhi said that they (Modi and him) also discussed Tamil Nadu's sports development among the various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest for the launch of the official logo, jersey, mascot, torch, and theme song for the event.

The launch ceremony on January 19 will also be graced by the Government of Tamil Nadu, among other dignitaries from the Union Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and the State Government.

There will also be the distinguished presence of renowned sports icons such as Chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand, Tokyo Olympian Fencer Bhavani Devi, Badminton star Joshna Chinappa, and Hockey Asia Cup bronze medalist S. Mareeswaran, among other esteemed personalities.

The previous five editions of the Youth Games have been held primarily in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula, and Bhopal.