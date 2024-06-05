Premgi to tie the knot on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony

CHENAI: A few days ago, the wedding invitation of actor Premgi Amaran started going around on social media. On Wednesday, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is also Premgi's brother, officially confirmed the news and said the wedding will take place on June 9 in a close-knit ceremony.

Taking to his X account, the filmmaker requested privacy and cleared that the bride does not belong to the media. "A very auspicious ceremony is going to happen in our family after many years. Premgi is going to get married to his loved one with the blessings of our mother," the post read.

He added that he would share the wedding images and a reception will also be conducted. The post concluded that Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time update will come soon.