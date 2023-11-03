Preity Zinta conferred honorary doctorate by UK's Birmingham City University

LONDON: Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred an honorary doctorate on actor Preity Zinta for her contributions to Indian cinema and the business world, as a film producer and cricketing association with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings.



The honour was announced by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the region's Mayor, Andy Street, as he prepares to welcome Zinta to the region this weekend for special Diwali celebrations in Birmingham. It is understood that the honorary degree will be formally presented to the actor by BCU in India next year.

''I am absolutely delighted to welcome Preity G Zinta to Birmingham and our vibrant region. Her forthcoming honorary doctorate from BCU is a testament to her remarkable contributions to both Bollywood and her philanthropic endeavours," said Mayor Andy Street in a statement this week.

"We are excited to have her lead our Diwali celebrations. Birmingham is proud to be home to a thriving Indian diaspora, and Preity's visit will undoubtedly resonate with our students and the wider community. We look forward to an unforgettable weekend of cultural celebrations,'' he said.

The 48-year-old actor will join Street, who is also Chair of the WMCA, for a weekend of celebratory events in conjunction with the Consulate General of India on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a star-studded gala dinner at Millennium Point and a cultural programme at Birmingham Town Hall.

''It's a tremendous privilege to be receiving this honorary doctorate from BCU – especially given its strengths in business and media that chime so well with my own career," said Zinta.

''I'm very excited to be part of the Diwali celebrations in Birmingham and look forward to meeting all the wonderful people there – marking the Festival of Lights together. I cannot wait to see you all in Birmingham,'' she said.

Zinta is expected to get a warm reception from the hundreds of Indian students enrolled at Birmingham's colleges and universities as well as the city and wider region's substantial South Asian community. Her last appearance in the UK was over a decade ago when she spoke to Oxford University students at the Oxford Union Society.

Professor David Mba, the Vice Chancellor of BCU, said: ''We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Preity Zinta into the Birmingham City University family and hope to work closely with her, exploring exciting opportunities spanning from Indian cinema to entrepreneurship.

"Preity's exceptional contributions to the global stage of filmmaking are truly inspiring. This is an exceptional moment for our dedicated staff, aspiring students, and for the dynamic city of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region.''