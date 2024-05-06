Preity recalls how 'Sangharsh’ shoot left her with broken leg, chipped teeth, cut lip

MUMBAI: Actress Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the "tough shoot" of her 1999 film 'Sangharsh', where she endured injuries including a broken leg, chipped teeth, and a cut lip.

Preity on Monday engaged in a quick chat session with her fans on X.

A user asked if actor Ashutosh Rana’s convincing act in 'Sangharsh' left her terrified as well.

The actress shared: "I broke my leg, chipped my teeth, and cut my lip during that shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind-blowing in the film."

Responding to another question about which film she would like to have a second part, Preity replied, " 'Sangharsh' for sure, rest can’t think of any right now.”

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, 'Sangharsh', a psychological horror thriller film, also stars Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh. It had Alia Bhatt as a child actor.

The actress also praised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with whom she has worked in 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' and 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

"Salman has a heart of gold and is the most loyal and amazing friend, besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent, and he is extremely down to earth and simple when you get to know him," she wrote.

The actress was asked to "say something about Virat Kohli," to which she replied: "I love his on-field aggression and his will to win! I also love the way he loves family and his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."

A user asked Preity about what is her "mantra, hack, and advice about getting older with such grace, dignity, and charm," she said: "All I can say is to own your age, love yourself, respect your body, and don’t take it for granted.

She stressed happiness and then a good diet.

The actress added: "Surround yourself with positivity, positive people, have the best skin care routine on the planet, and never step out without sunscreen. Hope this gyan is not too much."