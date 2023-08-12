Prashanth Neel likely to start working on ‘KGF Chapter 3’

CHENNAI: Amid the rising anticipation for ‘Salaar: Part 1 after its action-packed teaser, the fans are eagerly waiting for its release. This is due to the fact that the movie is coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel who made the biggest blockbusters like the ‘KGF Chapters’.

Fans are in anticipation for ‘KGF Chapter 3’ and glimpses of the same has been revealed by the makers Hombale Films on the first anniversary of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

This has indeed sparked the curiosity to know when the director Prashanth Neel is going to start working on ‘KGF Chapter 3’ and reports are rife that the director will get the film on the floors soon before starting the shoot for ‘Salaar 2’.

It is a known fact that the world of Prashanth Neel with action packed films like the KGF franchise and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is big. The director has indeed developed a whole new KGF universe that is emerging as one of the biggest franchises in the entertainment world.

Moreover, as ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is headlining the chatters across, we might get hints about ‘KGF 3’ in the film.

A source close to the project said, "Prashanth Neel is likely to start working on ‘KGF Chapter 3’ soon before he will start shooting for ‘Salaar 2’. The director will soon start giving time to ‘KGF Chapter 3’ and will take the film on the floors soon."

Prashanth Neel has indeed created a whole new universe. One after the other, the director is delivering the action-packed entertainers to the audience. This has led to the anticipation and the need to know more updates about the next big project from the director.