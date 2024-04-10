Pradeep Ranganathan's next untitled annoucement video unveiled

CHENNAI: Makers of Pradeep Ranganathan's next untitled film unveiled the annoucement video on Wednesday.



Taking to X, Archana Kalpathi dropped the annoucement video of the film which captioned, "#LoveToday broke all records and gave us so much love. The next film has to be as special so we took our time and found the perfect script and the perfect director in @Dir_Ashwath to make the next blockbuster with our own @pradeeponelife as hero. HERE IS OUR NEXT FROM THE HOUSE OF AGS #KalpathiSAghoram Presents #PradeepAshwathCombo."

In the video, the 'Love Today' actor could be seen using his phone and viewing his old video on Instagram in the class and acts as a student in the announcement video. Helmed by Oh My Kadavule fame director and writer Ashwath Marimuthu, #AGS26 details will be revealed soon.



#AGS26 will have music by Leon James and Cinematography by Niketh Bommi.