Pradeep Ranganathan's next titled 'Love Insurance Kompany', makers unveil first look

CHENNAI: To celebrate Pradeep Ranganathan's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of his next film a few minutes ago.

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film has been titled 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)'.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Unveiling the first look! Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with LIK (sic)."

The first look features Pradeep from the point of view of a mobile phone, inspired from his previous film, 'Love Today'. The poster also hints at the film being set in the future, with the billboard "Breakup? Claim Penalty: 2035 Update" written on the Love Insurance Kompany building.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Rowdy Pictures, SJ Suryah and Gouri Kishan are also part of the cast.

Sathyan Sooryan handles the cinematography, and Pradeep Raghav is looking after the cuts.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, his fourth venture with the director after 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', 'Thaanaa Serndhaa Koottam', and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'.

The makers of LIK are yet to announce the release date of the film.