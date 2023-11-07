Prabhudeva-Shakthi Chidambaram come together for the third time

CHENNAI: Actor-choreographer Prabhudeva will be seen collaborating with his hit-filmmaker Shakthi Chidambaram for the third time after Charlie Chaplin franchise. The untitled project will have Prabhudeva playing a ‘corpse’ for almost 90-minutes of the film’s runtime. Talking to DT Next, Shakthi Chidambaram said, “We have completed the shoot and the film is now in its post-production stage. We shot for a little over two months in Kodaikanal before calling it wraps.”

While Prabhudeva’s looks from his latest films have been a hot topic among the audience, Shakthi surprises us by sharing an interesting tidbit from the film. “We haven’t focused on his looks in this project. Instead, he plays a ‘corpse’ for almost 90-minutes. Nagesh sir did that for 15 minutes in Magalir Mattum but doing the same for over an hour is quite difficult. You can’t breathe in close up shots and it required a power-packed performance from Prabhudeva to make it look impressive,” he added.

It took three years for the director to finish scripting the story. “This is a massive project in terms of budget and content. The audience is not game for watching mediocre content in theatres. We have done something out of the ordinary,” he told us. Talking about the title, Shakthi remarked, “The public will decide the title of the film. We will be handing over the choices to them. They will get to choose. The title will be announced in December.”