Prabhu Deva’s Petta Rap teaser unveiled by VJS

The teaser hints that the film is a commercial entertainer and the tagline also vouches for the same.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2024 4:15 PM GMT
Still from the film

CHENNAI: On Saturday, actor Vijay Sethupathi released the teaser of actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s Petta Rap. Helmed by SJ Sinu, the film stars Vedhika, Vivek Prasanna, Ramesh Thilak, Mime Gopi, Riyaz Khan and Sunny Leone in key roles.

The teaser hints that the film is a commercial entertainer and the tagline also vouches for the same. The tag says, ‘Paatu, Adi, Aattam, Repeat’ which translates to ‘Song, Action, Dance, Repeat’. D Imman is composing the music and Jobi P Sam is backing Petta Rap, under the banner Blue Hill Films.

Jithu Damodar is the cinematographer, while Nishad Yusuf is taking care of the cuts. The team has wrapped up the shoot and post-production works are happening at a rapid pace.

