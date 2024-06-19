Prabhu Deva's #ARRPD6 officially titled Moon Walk

CHENNAI: AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva are teaming up again after 25 years. Earlier, the film was tentatively titled #ARRPD6. On Wednesday, the makers officially announced that the project is titled as Moon Walk, as a token of tribute to the energetic duo.



Helmed by Manoj NS, the ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma and Sushmita, among others. Marking their first collaboration in Gentleman’s Chiku Bukku Rayile song in 1993, AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva have worked together in Kadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu.

The film is produced by Behindwoods, in association with Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak. Anoop VS is handling the camera and Raymond Derrick Crasta is in charge of the cuts.



The team of Moon Walk is currently shooting its second schedule in Chennai. The film will be a wholesome family entertainer laced with happiness, fun, laughter and the makers are planning it as a grand pan-Indian release in 2025.