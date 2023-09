Prabhas to star as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas has officially signed up for actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa, where he will reportedly be playing the role of Lord Shiva. Taking to his X account, the actor said: “Har Har Mahadev”, celebrating Prabhas’ signing on to what he had previously called his ‘dream project’.

The movie is a mythological-fantasy-epic, where Prabhas is said to make a special appearance for an estimated duration of 15-30 minutes at most. However, while small, his role will be an important part of the film regarding its storyline which is yet unknown. As of now, the names of the potential stars who might be a part of Kannappa are under wraps, as are most of the details. But to mark the initiation, Vishnu had taken part in an elaborate pooja ceremony at Sri Kalahasti temple, Tirupati, to mark the start of the film.

A high profile production with a massive budget, Kannappa will be directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and will jointly be produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Though a date has not been give, the movie is poised to start filming soon, with Manisharma and Stephen Devasi handling the musical compositions.

Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the 2022 Telugu language horror-comedy film, Ginna, which while financially unsuccessful, received positive reviews. Additionally, he also produced the action-drama film, Son of India.

Prabhas will next be seen in the action-thriller film series Salaar, with the first part Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, releasing in November 2023, after being delayed due to post-production issues, shifting from its original release date of September 28, 2023.

In addition, he is also filming Kalki 2898 AD, an epic sci-fi action film which is currently slated to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.