Prabhas to play Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD

CHENNAI: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the character name of Prabhas as Bhairava on Friday. Sharing it with a poster on X, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing ‘BHAIRAVA’ from #Kalki2898AD. #Prabhas #Kalki2898ADonMay9 (sic).”

Billed as an epic science fiction, the film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone among others in pivotal roles. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao does editing, while Djordje Stojiljkovic handles cinematography. Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film.

Recently, when the director spoke about the film, he said, “Our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner.”

Kalki 2898 AD will be out in six languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and English, and it is slated for release on May 9. Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently shooting for The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, and Kamal Haasan is busy working on Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.