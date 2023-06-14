Prabhas to Arun Govil: Actors who played Lord Ram on screen

MUMBAI: Lord Ram holds immense significance in Indian mythology, and the portrayal of this revered figure has left a lasting impact on audiences in Indian cinema and television industry. Many films and TV serials have been made to depict 'Lord Rama' on screen and many will be made in the future. Ahead of the release of 'Adipurush,' look at all the actors who have played Lord Ram on screen.

Arun Govil

Arun Govil's portrayal of 'Lord Ram' in the iconic television series 'Ramayan' holds a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers. He effectively brought out the virtues and values associated with Lord Ram, capturing the essence of the character's righteousness, devotion, and humility.





Sr. NTR

Legendary Telugu actor Sr. NTR played the role of Lord Ram multiple times in his career. One of the notable portrayals of Lord Ram by him was in the film 'Sree Rama Anjaneya Yuddham' released in 1975. It is a Telugu mythological film in which NTR showcased his commanding presence and captivated the audience with his performance.





Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary's depiction of the noble and righteous character struck a chord with the audience, making him a household name and earning him a dedicated fan following. His performance resonated deeply with the viewers, who admired his dedication to the character and the depth he brought to the role.





Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR portrayed the character of Lord Rama in the 1997 film 'Bala Ramayanam.' It is a retelling of the epic Ramayana, focusing on the childhood of Lord Rama. His role as 'Lord Rama' in the movie at a young age showcased his talent and potential as an actor even in his early career.





Prabhas

Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Adipurush.' The film aims to bring the timeless tale of Lord Ram to the silver screen with a modern approach. The 'Baahubali' actor casting as Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' has generated significant excitement and anticipation among fans and the film industry.



