Prabhas' birthday: A look at his blockbuster performances

CHENNAI: Born on October 23, 1979. Prabhas gained immense popularity and recognition for his outstanding performances in various blockbuster movies. Here's a look at some of his most notable films.

'Baahubali: The Beginning'

'Baahubali: The Beginning,' directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is undoubtedly the most significant milestone in Prabhas' career. He played the iconic role of Baahubali in the movie.

Sahoo

Prabhas starred in 'Sahoo' which was a high-octane action-thriller alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor

Chatrapathi

In 'Chatrapathi,' Prabhas portrayed the role of Shivaji, a character that showcased his action skills and was a significant success.

Radhe Shyam

In 'Radhe Shyam,' Prabhas portrayed Vikramaditya, a young world-renowned astrologer. The film became the year's second-highest-grossing Telugu film.

Mr. Perfect

In 'Mr. Perfect,' Prabhas played the role of Vicky, a perfectionist who is trying to find the perfect girl.