Post Kolai, Vijay Antony turns Romeo for his upcoming film

CHENNAI: Music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony announced his next, alongside actor Mirnalini Ravi. Produced by Vijay Antony’s Good Devil, the upcoming film is titled as Romeo.

The actor shared a poster of the film and tweeted, “I thank everyone who wished to see me in a romantic role. All your wishes have come true. ROMEO Summer 2024 #Blockbuster”. The poster features Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the middle of fire, both looking at each other intensely. This project makes the maiden production of Good Devil. Helmed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film was kickstarted in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Romeo is expected to hit the screens in 2024. Announcements regarding the cast and crew of the movie will be made by the makers in the coming days.