Por Thozhil trailer: Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan hunt for serial killer

CHENNAI: Music composer AR Rahman released the trailer of director Vignesh Raja’s upcoming crime-thriller, Por Thozhil. The film starring Ashok Selvan, Sarath Kumar and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles, will investigate a killer who is on the spree of murdering women. The nearly three minute-long trailer hints that, Por Thozhil is an investigative thriller, where the cops are hunting for a serial killer who ties the hair of women to their wrists behind, and slits their throat while looking straight into their eyes. Ashok Selvan, a young officer, is put under crime branch SP Sarath Kumar’s mentorship and together they link clues to hunt down the killer. Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with E4 Experiments and Epirus Studio, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 9.