Popular Tamil dance show's second season soon

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil dance show, Dance Jodi Dance will enter its second season named Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded.

The show will be relayed on Zee Tamil channel.

For this sensational season, Zee Tamil conducted auditions all over South India for the past 3 months. Anticipation for the show is building as talented individuals gear up to mesmerize the audience with their phenomenal performances starting from 23rd December at 7 pm.

The first episode of Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 will feature 24 talented contestants from different walks of life who made it through the first-round auditions. The mega auditions provide an opportunity for this good mix of talented individuals who are not only passionate dancers but social media influencers, choreographers, sales executives, trained dancers, Youtube content creators etc to prove their mettle where 12 of them will be chosen and paired with famous celebrities.

The contestants and celebrities will perform together as dynamic duos, aiming to impress the judging panel, which includes eminent celebrities such as Actor Sneha, Sangeetha, and dance master Baba Bhaskar. Adding a special element to the first episode of Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2, the famous actor and director SJ Suryah will be joining the judges panel for the audition to select the contestants. Hosted by the charismatic and dynamic RJ Vijay, there would be no dearth of entertainment and excitement throughout this season.

This latest season of Dance Jodi Dance also promises to showcase diverse dance styles from various parts of the world and will surely keep the audience entertained.

The celebrities and artists who are going to pair up with these 12 contestants are making the audience excited, and they will be revealed on the upcoming episodes. As the show unfolds this weekend, the audience will get to witness phenomenal performances.