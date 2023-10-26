Popular gaming show 'Takeshi's Castle' teaser out now

MUMBAI: The teaser of the popular Japanese game show 'Takeshi's Castle' is out with Bhuvan Bam's special commentary as 'Titu Mama' in which the participants are made to compete in a series of challenging tasks to take over a fictional castle.

The official page of Prime Video India took to X to share the video. The post read, "That wasn't very professional of them (we're just happy it's happening) Takeshi's Castle ft. #BhuvanOnPrime, Nov 2."

The video opens with Titu Mama going about his everyday job as a shoe salesman, which he playfully refers to as 'shoe-stopper,' when the Yakuza storm the store and abduct him without a fight. Titu Mama owes the Yazuka, and the only way to settle the debt is to voice the Hindi remake of the classic Japanese game programme, 'Takeshi's Castle.'

As shown in the video, the revival keeps the core of the original show, in which over 100 contestants race through one wild obstacle after another in the hopes of winning a million yen in prize money.

The new season will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version - swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, and challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary.

Earlier, commenting on the involvement in the iconic show, Bhuvan Bam said, "Since the original version of Takeshi's Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game show. It's highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don't think there is anyone in my generation who hasn't loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game show is a privilege and an honour. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I've portrayed, and I am happy to bring a bit of my creative self as 'Titu Mama'. I am hopeful that the younger generation will love this show as much as we did."

The eight-episode series will stream on Prime Video in India from November 2.