Pop-up to celebrate the joy of thrifting

In the wake of the pandemic, sustainability has taken centre stage, with a growing number of individuals adopting a more environmentally conscious lifestyle. This shift towards sustainability has extended to the realm of fashion, leading to the emergence of several online thrift shops started by Chennaiites. Among these, The ReLove Closet, founded by Sruti Ashok, has quickly gained recognition during the lockdown period. At its inception, the market had only a handful of players, but now, the online thrifting community has expanded significantly, reflecting the increased demand.

To celebrate this thriving trend, The ReLove Closet is hosting a Thrift Pop-up event this weekend. Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, this event will feature a thoughtfully curated collection of pre-loved clothing, including tops, crop tops, summer dresses, party wear, loungewear, branded designer wear, luxury bags, footwear, accessories, and more.

“What sets this event apart is its unique opportunity for customers to sell items from their closets, exclusively in the women’s wear category. By dropping off gently used pieces from their wardrobe, participants not only earn money in return but also contribute to the noble cause of rescuing these items from going to waste,” Sruti Ashok tells DT Next.

The Thrift Pop-up will also have desserts, coffee, upcycled goods, hand-poke tattoo artists, custom denim services, engaging art workshops, and much more. The event will be held on July 8 and 9 at The Pole Camp, Lady Andal Auditorium, Harrington Road.