Poori duniya ko chahiye sirf: Alia reacts on SRK’s dialogue in ‘Jawan’

MUMBAI: After the ‘Jawan’ trailer was released today, it created a non-stop buzz among moviegoers whether it was for Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks or dialogues. One of the dialogues in the trailer, that made fans wait for the response was related to actor Alia Bhatt. And guess what, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor finally reacted to SRK’s hilarious dialogue.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia shared Jawan’s trailer and wrote, “AUR POORI DUNIYA KO CHAHIYE SIRF SRK!!!! @IAMSRK WHAT A FABULOUS FABULOUS TRAILER... 7tH SEPTEMBERIS TO0000000 FAR AWAY.”





The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. In the trailer, when Jawan is asked, "What do you want?". He replies, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, she can also be seen romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps. Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

On Thursday, King Khan unveiled nearly 3-minute-long video showcasing him in a never-seen-before character. Sharing the trailer's link, SRK took to Instagram and wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in trailer sure gave a hint at filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers. Not only is the dialogue related to Alia, but other dialogue in the trailer has grabbed eyeballs is Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.”

Netizens linked it to the Aryan Khan and Sameer Wankhede controversy. Social media users are drawing comparisons with what happened in Shah Rukh’s life when his son Aryan Khan was detained in an alleged drug case in 2021.

Later, Sameer Wankhede, the investigating officer in the case, was accused of asking for a bribe, and Aryan was given the all-clear. One of the social media users wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede..."

Another mentioned, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar” This was so intentional. The Message is Loud and Clear. Vengeance is Personal!@iamsrk#JawanTrailer” With SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's acting skills, the Atlee directorial 'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.



