Pooja Hegde, Jayaram onboard Suriya 44

CHENNAI: Earlier, DT Next exclusively reported that Pooja Hegde has joined Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya 44. On Saturday, the makers officially announced that Pooja, Jayaram, Joju George and Karuna Karan are on board. We also reported that the team will shoot in Andaman from the first week of June. Now, the cast and crew of the film are heading to the island to commence the shooting. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, the updates about the film’s technical crew were unveiled a couple of days ago.

Santosh Narayan is composing the music with Shreyaas Krishna handling the camera. Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor.

Pooja, who was last seen in Vijay’s Beast in Tamil, has Deva (Hindi) with Shahid Kapoor in her kitty.