CHENNAI: Stars from the Tamil film industry have shared glimpse of their Pongal celebration while extending wishes to their fans. Here is a sneak-peek of Dhanush, Jayam Ravi, Sivakarthikeyan, Keerthy Suresh, Harish Kalyan, Arun Vijay, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, celebrating the harvest festival with their families.

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan celebration

Jayam Ravi





Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan

Keerthy Suresh





Arun Vijay with his family





Harish Kalyan