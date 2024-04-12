Pon Ondru Kanden trailer: A triangular love story

CHENNAI: The makers of the Pon Ondru Kanden movie released the trailer of the film on Thursday. The film is set for a direct premiere in Colors Tamil and Jio Cinema on April 14.

Sharing the trailer on X, Ashok Selvan wrote, “#PonOndruKanden is a light hearted fun film, with my buddies @iamvasanthravi and @AishuL_, directed by @directorpriya_v and music by thalaivan @thisisysr. The film is coming directly to your home, through @JioCinema and @ ColorsTvTamil on April 14th. Watch it with your family! Cheers and love (sic).”

Billed as a romantic drama, Priya V of Kanda Naal Mudhal fame, is helming the film. The triangular love also stars Vasanth Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. AT Bagath handled the cinematography, and Sathish Suriya did the editing. Pon Ondru Kanden features Ashok Selvan as a gynaecologist and Aishwarya as a chef.

