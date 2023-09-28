Playing a bold girl in Chandramukhi 2 was exciting: Actor Subiksha

CHENNAI: Subiksha Krishnan impressed the audience as Aparna in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kannai Nambathey, earlier this year. She is all set for the release of what could be the biggest film of her career till date, Chandramukhi 2, "P Vasu sir happened to see my recent pictures and believed that I could pull off the role of a bold girl. When he first told me I thought it would be an uphill task as I have been more of an innocent girl predominantly in my previous on screen ventures. I play one of the three sisters alongside Srushti Dange and Lakshmi Menon. So, Gayathri in Chandramukhi 2 is different from the rest in my filmy career," she says.

Subiksha adds that she went by papers and Vasu made it a cakewalk when it came to emotions. "I went by his instructions. Initially, I was skeptical on making it look natural but Vasu sir and my co-stars made it easier for me than I had thought," she smiles. The actor has lost quite a few kgs for the character. "Thanks to Lawrence master (Raghava Lawrence). Firstly, I had to lose some weight to look my part and then Lawrence master ensures that everyone around him is fit and follows a decent fitness regime. You can mostly see him at the gym or running around the location. So I was one of them, who joined his fitness sessions. When I lost a considerable amount of weight during the second schedule, he asked me to stop the weight loss spree," she reveals.

Subiksha's video of dancing with Lawrence on the trailer launch stage has become viral on social media. "It is every actor's dream to shake a leg with him at least once in their career. We have a family song in the film, where he taught us the movements so well that we looked good when we danced with him. And what more could I ask for after our impromptu stage performance went viral," says the actor.

However, she feels a bit sad that the shoot had to be wrapped up. "The entire set was like a family. Be it Raadikaa ma'am or Vadivelu sir or Vasu sir. We bonded over several nostalgic moments in the best Tamil cinema moments they have delivered. I used to ask Vasu sir on how his experience was while shooting scenes from his blockbusters with Rajini sir and made Vadivelu sir enact a few of his popular dialogues. I wish we could recreate it all again," concludes Subiksha