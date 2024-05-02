Playback singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 69

CHENNAI: Tamil film playback singer Uma Ramanan (69) passed away in Chennai due to ill health on Wednesday

Uma Ramanan, who made her debut as a singer with the song Aanandha Raagam in the movie Panneer Pushpangal, has sung in many films including, Thillu Mullu, Vaidehi Kathirunthal, Thirupaachi.

She is also a Live stage performer who has performed for more than 6,000 concerts spanning 35 years.

It was ‘Poongathave Thaal Thirava’ song for the film Nizhalgal composed by Ilaiyaraaja that brought her to the front running singers list.