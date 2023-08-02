‘Pizza 3 has avoided several clichés of a horror film’

CHENNAI: The team of the third instalment of the Pizza franchise was at the DT Next office and shared tidbits about the movie and the making. Ashwin Kakumanu, Gaurav Narayanan, Pavithrah Marimuthu and director Mohan Govind divulge to us about why this film would be special in the franchise. Ashwin and Gaurav even talk about encountering the supernatural in real life in lighter vein.

When filmmaker Mohan Govind told me about looking for a cop for the movie, I asked him to look for people around him and even then he didn’t realise I was telling him indirectly to cast me in Pizza 3. Then I had told him that I would be interested in the role. I play a cop with some emotions blended to my character. It was fun shooting with this team despite shooting in tight schedules. Just like Ashwin, I have encountered supernatural incidents in my life as well in one of my friends’ place, only for a day.

I was a little apprehensive when Mohan asked me to play the lead in Pizza 3. After doing Diary, a horror movie, I didn’t want to be a part of another horror film immediately. But the roles were diametrically contrasting to what I did in my previous film and after listening to the narration, I was keen on being a part of it. Ashwin and Gaurav are renowned names in the industry and I am glad to be a part of this venture.



I play a chef called Nalan in Pizza 3. We shot for the movie across several nights at the heart of the city and maintained a decorum. The best thing is that the characters had to get ready at home and come to the sets. The best thing about acting in a horror film is that the ghost isn’t really in front of you and the onus is on us to bring the best emotions out. I have encountered the supernatural in my life. A few years ago, when I was lying down on my bed on my back, there was someone sitting on top of me. I didn’t want to turn around and see who it is, as I was scared.



CV Kumar sir informed us that the film will be a part of Pizza franchise, when we were shooting for the movie midway. He believed that the film had all the elements to be a Pizza movie. It also has a few elements to do with Mummy. Which is why we titled it as, Pizza 3: The Mummy. I need to credit my cast as they shot for the movie under difficult conditions. Pavithrah, being a female artiste, was flexible when it came to getting ready within the given time and space. Also, we have avoided several clichés of a horror film with Pizza 3.