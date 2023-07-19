Picture of Rajinikanth chilling on Maldives beach goes viral

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Jailer, is currently holidaying in Maldives. A few days back, he flew to the tropical island to relax after completing his work commitments.

Now, a photo of the actor from a beach in the Maldives has gone viral on social media. The fans are praising Rajinikanth for his simple look in the picture, as one can see him wearing a red-coloured t-shirt paired with black shorts, rounded up with a fanny bag around his waist. In the picture, he can be seen barefoot enjoying the breeze at the turquoise beach.

Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming films Jailer and Lal Salaam. Meanwhile, Jailer is gearing up for a grand release in theatres on August 10 worldwide.