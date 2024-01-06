Peter Hein turns hero with pan-India project

CHENNAI: Known for his works in Anniyan, Ghajini, 7um Arivu, Asuran, Pulimurugan, Bahubali franchise and Viduthalai Part 1, among others, National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein will play lead in an upcoming pan-India film. The yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by MA Vetri.

Billed to be an action project, the film will go on floors soon. Filmmaker M Vetri said, “I am an admirer of Hollywood films and wanted to do something similar in the Tamil film industry. While writing the story, I wished Peter Hein acts in this and approached him with the script.”

Recipient of various awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Ko, Peter Hein said, “I have always been honest to my work and will try my best to do justice to this film as well. This will be an unique action movie and I am taking up special training.” Peter will play the role of tribal man in the film. The team is approaching AR Rahman to be a part of the project. Produced by JM Basheer and Chowdry, under the banners Trend Cinemas and MD Cinemas, respectively, announcement about the other cast and crew will be made in the coming days.