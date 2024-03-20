'Patna Shukla’ wouldn’t have seen light of day without Arbaaz, says director

MUMBAI: Director Vivek Budakoti spoke about the long journey from the script to the sets of ‘Patna Shukla’ and how actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan never stopped believing in the project.

The director said: “It was quite an enriching experience. Being a son of an illustrious writer of the Indian Film industry, Arbaaz appreciates good scripts and once he gets convinced on it, he will stand by you through thick and thin.”

“It was a long journey from the script to the sets but Arbaaz, never ever, dropped his belief in the project. His enthusiasm is infectious and energy unparalleled. On the sets, he is a hands-on-producer, always on his toes, willing to lend a helping hand and involved in every aspect of filmmaking.”

The director added that Arbaaz’s experience, whether as an actor or producer, helped him understand and appreciate the job from a different and fresh perspective.

“Had it not been for him, this film would not have seen the light of the day.”

He added: “Everyone, right from the actors to the technicians, brought their unique expertise and rich experience into the film. It was truly collaborative. A collective joy. The entire filming became a memorable experience for all of us.”

‘Patna Shukla’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22.