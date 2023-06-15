Patience has been my biggest learning in the last two decades: Hansika

CHENNAI: Twenty-years and over 50 films later in the industry, Hansika is busy as ever and spares us some time in the middle of her busy schedule. “It is because the audience have been kind to me and I can say that I am one of those actors, who have been loved by people. Again, that happened because I am fortunate to have gotten some wonderful scripts to perform. Filmmakers had faith when they wrote the scripts that Hansika could pull this off,” she begins.

Having worked in films like Engeyum Kaadhal, Velayudham, OKOK and Meaghamann, among other successful ventures, she has Man, My3, Guardian and Rowdy Baby in various stages of production. “I am at that stage in my career, where I can choose different scripts. My3, Guardian, Man and Rowdy Baby are different from one another. The characterisation in each of these projects are interesting. If an actor gets such a variety of scripts even after 50 films, I should say that I am blessed and fortunate,” remarks Hansika.

Even on sets of 200 crew members, one could easily spot where Hansika is, as that is where all the fun and laughter is. However, that comes with a lot of learning as well. “It is a package. I am always a cheerful person and to keep people around me happy, I need to be happy and cheerful too. It keeps me going. Also, I have learnt a lot of patience over the years. It is really important,” she smiles and adds, “Another thing I would say I have realised is that, I have to be determined and have to keep faith in myself and whatever I do. I need to keep working hard and not give up.”

Hansika’s current mix of projects is helmed by debut directors as well as veterans. Talking about it, she says, “I am a director’s actor. I would love to work with any filmmaker without any inhibitions. It is a win-win situation, as I learn from both of them. I love to explore and experiment. A debutant comes to you with his script, which is like a newborn and with a lot of faith.”

Her upcoming film Man, directed by Igore, has garnered expectations around it, and the actor reveals that she agreed to do the film in 30 minutes after the narration. “There is something about the script. It is something that I haven’t done in the last 50 films. Meanwhile, it is the most challenging film that I have done yet. We filmed crucial scenes just before my wedding and it has been a long journey. It is a script that is close to my heart. Every film is a responsibility. It is not that, a film that completely rides on my shoulder alone is a responsibility. Be it a rom-com or a story that revolves around a hero, I give my 100 per cent,” reveals Hansika.

Hansika tied the knot with Sohail Khaturiya last year, and she says that her workfront will stay the same. “I am always going to be an entertainer. I have been one in 20 years and it will continue. Marriage has happened with me and that is personal. Things will hapen in that front as life unfolds. As of now, apart from the projects we discussed, I have Gandhari with R Kannan, 105, and My Name is Shruthi among others,” she concludes.