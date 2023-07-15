Begin typing your search...

Pasupathy-starrer Thandatti streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The plot revolves around a rebellious small-town cop, Subramani, who is tasked with finding a dead woman’s earrings(Thandatti).

14 July 2023
Thandatti movie poster

CHENNAI: Thandatti, a Tamil comedy-drama, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 14. Directed by Ram Sangaiah, the film stars Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna, Ammu Abhirami and Rohini in prominent roles.

The music is scored by KS Sundramoorthy. The plot revolves around a rebellious small-town cop, Subramani, who is tasked with finding a dead woman’s earrings(Thandatti).

However, the investigation takes an interesting turn when Subramani realises that there is more to it than what meets the eyes. The film had its theatrical release on June 23 this year.

DTNEXT Bureau

