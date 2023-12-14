Parvathy Thiruvothu: I adore embracing different languages

Known for her major work in Malayalam cinema, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who was recently seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Kadak Singh', has opened on balancing acting in various languages and regions, and said she adores embracing different languages.

The thriller drama 'Kadak Singh' is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and stars Pankaj, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy in the lead.

Parvathy plays the role of Miss Kanan. Apart from the Malayalam industry, the actress is also known for her work in Tamil, Kannada, English and Hindi.

How are you balancing acting in various languages and regions? Is it difficult to keep up with languages and geography?

Parvathy said: "The balance of acting across various languages and regions is not at all difficult for me, it's probably one of the top five most exciting reasons I love my job. Embracing different languages is something I adore. I enjoy learning them, and I love exploring new geographies and understanding where my characters come from."

She added, "It's not at all difficult, mainly because I don't engage in multiple projects simultaneously. I complete it before gradually immersing myself in others. This also explains why there is a long gap when I go to another language, do some movies, and probably come back to a different language. It looks like I have taken a break, but I have not".

The 'Puzhu' actress said: "I enjoy it when it's one project at a time, no matter how long it takes. It's just the most amazing process to marinate in it, experience the joy of every aspect of it, and then move on."

Does the size of the role matter to you? The 35-year-old actress said: "I feel in most of my films it is noticeable that the size of the role does not matter. It has to be an integral part of the story, in the fact that there is a consequence and with Kadak Singh especially the definition of that or the understanding of that which I just said, just got pushed; its boundaries just got pushed further."

"So, I am excited when I get roles which seem small or short but have a lasting impact on people and on the story. I've never ever felt that the size of the number of scenes of a role has ever mattered to me. It always boils down to the experience and my conviction that the maker knows that my character is consequential to the storytelling," the actress added.