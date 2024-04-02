Parul Gulati on board Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2

CHENNAI: Actor Parul Gulati is all set to captivate audiences, and add an intriguing layer to the highly anticipated second installment of Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Joining the ensemble cast alongside actors Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai, the actor talks about getting involved in the film, stating, “I had auditioned for Silence, and when I received the message about the opportunity to work with Manoj Bajpayee, I was already sold on that idea. Discovering it was a significant character in the film made it even more exciting. After my audition the next day, I remember meeting with Director Aban, and the moment she confirmed the role was mine, I was overwhelmed with joy. It was a surreal moment, and as I left the room, tears of joy filled my eyes.”

Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout will soon premiere on ZEE5.