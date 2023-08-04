Partner starring Aadhi, Hansika, Yogi Babu to hit screens on Aug 25

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Manoj Damodharan, Partner stars Haniska Motwani, Aadhi Pinisetty, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan and Robo Shankar, among others. On Thursday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on August 25.



Produced by Goli Surya Prakash, music for Partner is composed by Santhosh Dayanidhi. A few weeks ago, the markers released the trailer of the film. The film is about two best friends, played by Aadhi and Yogi Babu.

When the duo try to steal from a scientist, Yogi Babu turns into a woman, played by Hansika because of a experiment. Shabeer Ahammed has handled the camera and Pradeep E Raghav is the editor for Partner.