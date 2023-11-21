Parking will connect with audience beyond city as well: Ramkumar

CHENNAI: The trailer of Harish Kalyan’s Parking released on November 17 and has garnered almost 5 million views on the internet. The 150-second trailer revolves around the fight for parking spaces in the city.

Directed by debutant director Ramkumar Balakrishnan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and KS Sinish, the trailer has MS Bhaskar playing a house owner, who deprives his tenant of a parking space and how the issue gets bigger with each character being affected by the incident. “We wanted to make a film that could connect with the audience even beyond Chennai. Fight for parking space is something that is relatable in cities even like Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore. We have made that into a film that would strike a chord with the audience.” says Ramkumar.

Harish Kalyan plays a guy from Trichy, who relocated to Chennai for work. “We have worked around his look for the film. This story required someone with a boy-next-door look and he fit the bill. Moreover, MS Bhaskar is an actor, who could enter any zone easily and can deliver beyond what a director expects of him. I hope the audience would like it when it hits the screen on December 4,” he added.

Parking has music composed by Sam CS and Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer.