Parking to hit screens on Dec 1

CHENNAI: The makers of Parking, Sudhan Sundaram and KS Sinish, announced that the film will release on December 1.

Parking is written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. It stars Harish Kalyan and Indhuja Ravichandran in lead roles.

Sharing the release date, Harish Kalyan wrote, “We are thrilled to bring #Parking to theatres on December 1st. #ParkingFromDec1,” (sic). Touted to be a thriller, the film also stars MS Bhaskar, Ilavarasu and Prarthana, among others. Sam CS is composing tunes and the film’s first single, Chella Kalliye, released recently.

The team planned to release the movie on September 28, but later it was postponed. Harish has Labbar Pandhu, Diesel and Nooru Kodi Vaanavil in the pipeline.