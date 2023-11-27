Parineeti Chopra feels 'crazy nostalgia' after getting gifts from sister-in-law

MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra is getting much love from her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's family.

On Sunday the actor expressed gratitude to her sister-in-law for giving her a gift that made her feel nostalgic.

Parineeti posted a photo of a candy she hadn't enjoyed in a long time. She also thanked her sister-in-law for giving her 'things that matter'.

The actor took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Sis-in-law giving me the gifts that matter. Eaten this after 20 years, crazy nostalgia. @gaurichadh"

Recently, the new bride in town on Saturday walked the ramp in the Lakme Fashion Week.

She turned a muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats.

The showstopper for Vats donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink chooras (bangles).

Parineeti looked gorgeous in her shimmery sari with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings.

Notably, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.