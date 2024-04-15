Paramvir Cheema's promise: ‘Chamak 2’ will be high on style, revenge, music, action

MUMBAI: Actor Paramir Cheema, who plays Kaala in the show 'Chamak', promised fans that the second season of the musical thriller web-series will have a high dose of “style, revenge, music, and action.

The first instalment presented the dark side of the Punjabi music industry and Paramvir's character Kaala, an aspiring rapper who comes from Canada to Punjab to find some gory truth about his past.

Paramvir, who is currently busy finishing the final touches on Chamak 2, said: “Chamak was truly a game changer for me, and it feels great returning with its second season. I can promise the audience that Chamak 2 will be high on style, revenge, music, and action.”

“The audience is in for a treat. Whatever made them love the first season, 'Chamak 2' will have a double dose of all that and much more to offer.”

Chamak follows the journey of Kaala as he arrives in Punjab to discover that his father was a legendary Punjabi singer, Tara Singh, who was murdered on stage. The young rapper navigates through the complex scenery of politics, honour killings, and corporate rivalry in this gritty thriller.

'Chamak' also stars Akasa Singh, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunwar Grewal, and Prince Kanwaljit Singh.