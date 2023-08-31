‘Paramporul will provide people a fresh experience’

CHENNAI: Actor Amitash Pradhan, who has a credible lineup of films like Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Vaanam Kottatum and an English film, titled Heartbeats, is all set to carry his first Tamil film on his shoulders, Paramporul, releasing on Friday. The actor and the director of the film Aravind Raj sport a confident look on their faces. “Though we know that we have made a good film, we are a bit nervous as to how people would receive it,” says Amitash. Paramporul’s story is inspired by a real-life incident and Aravind opens up saying, “During the lockdown, I came across a few news articles on idol theft, which intrigued me and started weaving a story around it.”

Amitash Pradhan (Credits: Hemanathan M)

While Amitash is known for his stylish and suave roles, he reveals that Paramporul will be nothing like his previous film. “When I listened to the story, I decided that Paramporul would be the ideal script for me to play the lead and shoulder it in all these years. I have been waiting for such a script, which is why I was never in a rush to do films. I ensured that I didn’t sign the wrong ones,” he adds. The actor also gives us a sneak peek into his role and says, “I have gone completely de-glam for this character. The costumes I wear or the dialect I speak will not resemble any of my characters from my previous films. To go about the role, my theatre background came into huge effect in enhancing it,” he says with a smile. Aravind, an erstwhile assistant of Ram says that Amitash was his obvious choice to play the character. “I wanted someone who hasn’t done such roles before and Amitash was my first choice. We discussed a lot about the script in various stages and even on location,” says the director.





C Aravind Raj (Credits: Hemanathan M)

Produced by Kavi Creations, Paramporul went from strength to strength when Sarathkumar and Yuvan Shankar Raja came on board. “Sarathkumar sir’s character will make the audience curious as there are several knots. We have seen him as a cop but Paramporul will be quite different,” says Aravind. Amitash explains how Yuvan came into the project. “It was a secret operation. I was texting Yuvan for quite a few days to bring him into this project. When he gave me an appointment I rushed to his studio and told him what we are working on. He said he will take care of it and enhance it on a different level,” says the actor.

Kashmira Pardeshi

As we are about to end the conversation, we get a video call and it is Sarathkumar. He says that he would have loved to be with the team but is currently in Portugal shooting for a Tamil film.

