Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma’s film to release on OTT

CHENNAI: The makers of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Murder Mubarak on Monday announced that the movie will stream on the OTT from March 15.

Bringing a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance, Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films.

The film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death.

Leading the charge is actor Pankaj Tripathi, playing a non-traditional cop. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. The makers have unveiled a small video giving a sneak peek into the mysterious world of the movie.

Talking about the film, director Homi said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations. Each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life.”

“This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit,” he added.

Murder Mubarak will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.