Pan India Star Prithviraj Sukumaran shares pictures from the sets of 'L2: Empuraan'

CHENNAI: Prithviraj Sukumaran is back on familiar grounds post celebrating the triumph of Aadujeevitham. His directorial debut, Lucifer, was not only a critical success but also a box office juggernaut in Malayalam cinema. Now, with L2: Empuraan, starring the legendary Mohanlal in the lead, Prithviraj steers into familiar territory. Currently filming its fourth schedule in Chennai, Prithviraj shared glimpses from the set, exclaiming, “On to home turf next! #L2E #EMPURAAN.”

In the shared images, Prithviraj Sukumaran stands poised on set, presumably directing his team for a scene. His recent portrayal of Najeeb in Aadujeevitham has earned him widespread acclaim, further raising anticipation for his directorial L2: Empuraan.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster boasts a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran.