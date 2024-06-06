Pa Ranjith’s gangster flick Vettuvam gets bigger; Arya, Ashok Selvan likely to join

CHENNAI: As filmmaker Pa Ranjith is gearing up for the release of his Vikram-starrer Thangalaan, here are a few important updates on his next. There were reports that his next flick is titled Vettuvam in which Attakathi Dinesh will be playing one of the leads and Arya will be playing the antagonist. The latest update from the film is that, Ashok Selvan who was seen in Pa Ranjith’s production, Blue Star, will play another important role in the movie.

A source from tinseltown told DT Next, “Vettuvam is in its scripting stage right now. Pa Ranjith is planning to pull off a casting coup of sorts. Before Sarpatta Parambarai 2, Arya has been approached to play the antagonist. Ashok Selvan too is likely to play a crucial role in the film. However, it is too early to talk about it. The cast is subject to change in the coming days.”

Ashok Selvan; Arya

The source also added that Vettuvam will be a gangster flick. “There are a couple of gangster films Pa Ranjith has in mind and Vettuvam is one of them. The project will be officially announced after Thangalaan’s release in June/July.” Apart from these, Ranjith is producing Bison Kaalamaadan starring Dhruv Vikram and directed by Mari Selvaraj. We hear that the filmmaker is also assembling a project that will have Manikandan in the lead role and will be helmed by a debutant.