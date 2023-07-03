Pa Ranjith directorial, Vikram starrer Thangalaan may be released for Pongal

National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan, is one of the most anticipated films among the audience. The actor resumed the shooting of Thangalaan a few weeks ago, but suffered an injury while rehearsing for a fight sequence. After his recovery, the shooting has again started off in Chennai. The film directed by Pa Ranjith, stars Pasupathy, Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. The recent buzz that is going around on social media is that the film might release on Pongal next year. The official announcement about the release date is yet to be made. The music for Thangalaan is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is reportedly based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era.