Pa Ranjith-'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Thangalaan' will be mystical, larger-than-life: Source

CHENNAI: As anticipation builds for Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming movie ‘Thangalaan’, a source close source to him the filmmaker shared that he has brought in many mystical elements in the film. It is said to be based on the origin story of the Kolar Gold Fields and the workers who toiled in the mines in the early 19th century.



“Pa. Ranjith has truly outdone himself by weaving mystical elements into every action sequence of ‘Thangalaan’. Each sequence in the film features mystic elements, making it majestic. Just as seen in the captivating day-to-night transition scene from the trailer, the film is filled with grand, larger-than-life moments that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats," the source revealed.

Earlier, a source close to Studio Green, the production house behind the film, had stated that Indian mythology would play an integral part in the film. "The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story, leading to amazing visual spectacle," the source had said.

‘Thangalaan’ stars 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the titular role with Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Arjun Anbudan, and Sampath Ram playing important roles.

Jointly produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions and Jio Studios, 'Thangalaan' is written by Pa Ranjith, Tamil Prabha, and Azhagiya Periyavan.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music while Kishor Kumar handled the cinematography, and Selva RK took care of the editing.

The teaser and trailer of the film gave a glimpse into what looks like a rebellion led by a local tribal leader against the exploitation and looting of the Kolar Gold Fields mines by the British.

“As myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold ('Thangalaan'),” the teaser had announced.

‘Thangalaan’ is scheduled for release across theaters on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

