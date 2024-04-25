Over 150 screens for Ajith's Billa re-release; Mankatha to re-release outside Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Re-releases seem to be the new Friday norm in Tamil cinema, lately. With Vijay's blockbuster re release, Ghilli raking Rs 20 crore at the box office in the last week, re-releases are a blessing in disguise for theatre owners this summer as people have resorted to the Indian Premier League and election news.

Come May 1, which marks Ajith's birthday, the actor's 2007 blockbuster Billa is all set for a grand re-release.

While it was Mankatha, which was scheduled for a re-release originally, there seems to be a change of plans.

Billa will now release in over 150 to 175 screens across Tamil Nadu, Ajith's 2011 hit film Mankatha will release outside Tamil Nadu and India.

It's a double whammy for Ajith fans. Billa is expected to break Vijay's Ghilli re-release records as Ajith's fans are in plans to watch their matinee idol's remastered version of Billa in repeat mode.

Like Ajith in the film says, "I'm back", so will his fans on May 1.

