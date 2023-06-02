Over 100 refugees flown out of Libya for resettlement in Norway

TRIPOLI: The UNHCR has said that more than 100 refugees, who will be resettled in Norway, have been flown out of Libya.

"Yesterday (May 31), more than 100 refugees left Libya for the Emergency Transit Centre in Romania, where they will be processed for their resettlement to Norway," the UNHCR said on Thursday in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The evacuated refugees included individuals from Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, with several women and children at heightened risk, said the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The UNHCR urged other states to "consider offering similar safe and legal pathways for asylum-seekers and refugees in need of international protection".

Since 2017, the UNHCR has resettled more than 3,400 refugees to Europe, Canada and Australia, the statement added.