Our off-screen chemistry is even better: Salman on sharing screen space with SRK

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is currently basking in the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. The Maneesh Sharma directorial film had a special cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan which received massive response from the fans.

Interestingly, Salman also had a cameo in SRK's comeback film 'Pathaan' which was released earlier this year. Their cameos in each other's films have found favour with the audience as well. Recently Salman opened up on sharing the screen space with SRK in both 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3' and said, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry."

'Tiger 3' also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Talking about 'Pathaan', apart from SRK the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was a massive hit. Meanwhile, Salman has still not announced his next project.

He could be currently seen hosting the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

SRK, on the other hand, will be seen next in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.