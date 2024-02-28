‘Our film starts in the Mahabharat and ends in 2898’

CHENNAI: Kalki 2898 AD, one of the most awaited releases of 2024, helmed by director Nag Ashwin, spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer, and the timeline of events depicted in the film. Marking his presence at the Synapse 2024 event, the director also highlights the power of technology used.

He said, “I just wish that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in the pre-production stage.”

The team was creating different worlds by working with different concept artists and giving prompts and trying to give references to build these worlds, Nag Ashwin added.

“Our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a blade runner,” he says.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Pasupathy and Sasweta Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

The multi-lingual film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English on May 9.